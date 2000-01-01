Sunday League Version 1 - Still the dogs...

 

Join the hardcore still competing for top spot in our original version of Sunday League football management game.

 

Sunday League is like no other football management game, sign up and show who's boss.

 

 

Login REGISTER HERE
BLOG ART

Welcome to Sunday League

Football Manager

The Worlds Funniest online

football management game.

Sign up to compete against thousands of managers from all over the world for fame & glory.

Sunday League is a free to play online football manager game that gives you full control over a slightly odd team of pub players. who often don't even turn up to play!.

 

 

REGISTER HERE
Login
VERSION ONE VERSION TWO
  • Server Cup Now Open for entries
  • World Cup 2 Now Open for entries
  • Details in the forum
Username
Password

 

THE FOOTBALL MANAGEMENT GAME
Username
Password

 

nocache